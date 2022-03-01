Beacon Financial Group Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.22. 47,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,902. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.72 and its 200-day moving average is $303.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

