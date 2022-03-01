Beacon Financial Group Sells 11,870 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after buying an additional 742,148 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,616,000 after buying an additional 666,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. 12,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,195. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

