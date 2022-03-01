Beacon Financial Group Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

