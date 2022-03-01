Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 382,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

