Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55,040 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 8.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $245,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $98.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

