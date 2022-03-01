Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.