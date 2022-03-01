Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.
Shares of BHC opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.80.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
