Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of BHC opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

