Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

