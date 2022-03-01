Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

