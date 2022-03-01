Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $76.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

