Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €82.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.40 ($91.46).

ETR BAS opened at €59.25 ($66.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

