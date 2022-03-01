Barclays PLC (BCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2174 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Barclays has decreased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE BCS opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

