Barclays Increases Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Price Target to €20.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HLTOY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

