Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,057 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $183,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2,608.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,505 shares of company stock worth $4,289,111. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.