Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,614 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $164,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $2,144,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Xylem stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

