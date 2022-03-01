Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,519,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $169,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

