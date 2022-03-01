Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $212,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $1,126.65 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,417.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.66 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

