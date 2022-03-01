Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $200,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

