Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $177,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,536 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

