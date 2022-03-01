Bank of America Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $30.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.

EVBG opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

