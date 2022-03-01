Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 670.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,326. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

