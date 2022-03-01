Banco Santander, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

SAN stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

