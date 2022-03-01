Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,951,400 shares, an increase of 727.3% from the January 31st total of 598,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 471.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 54,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
