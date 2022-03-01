Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,842 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

