Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $15.69 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 534,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,688,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after buying an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 750,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $13,734,000.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

