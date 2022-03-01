Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $104,267,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

