Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 145,616 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Meritor news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.