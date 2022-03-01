Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 888,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Organogenesis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $957.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

