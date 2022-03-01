Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,385 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,385 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Copa by 988.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Copa by 31.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 433,768 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa by 91.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

NYSE:CPA opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

