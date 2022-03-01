Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,845 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

