Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

