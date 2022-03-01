Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,103,974 shares.The stock last traded at $168.89 and had previously closed at $153.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

