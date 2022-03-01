Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,103,974 shares.The stock last traded at $168.89 and had previously closed at $153.11.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
