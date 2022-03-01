B. Riley Comments on Höegh LNG Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Höegh LNG Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

HMLP stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.