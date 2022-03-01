B. Riley Comments on Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

DFIN opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

