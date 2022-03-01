B. Riley Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $28.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.
NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
