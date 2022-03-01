B. Riley Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $28.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golar LNG by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.