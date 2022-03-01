Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

