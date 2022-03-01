Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

