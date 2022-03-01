Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 292,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

