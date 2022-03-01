Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.95% from the company’s previous close.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of AUPH traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

