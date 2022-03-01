AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Down 2.4%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

AuraSource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

