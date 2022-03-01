Attila Achieves Market Cap of $4.74 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $105,329.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Attila

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

