AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.