Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,532,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 97.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,257,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 76.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.
In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
