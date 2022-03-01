Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

IPG stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

