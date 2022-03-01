Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456 in the last three months.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

