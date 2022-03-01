Atria Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

