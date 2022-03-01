Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

