Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATOS stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 75,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,687. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

