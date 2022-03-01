Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,299 shares during the period. Atomera accounts for 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 2.70% of Atomera worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 373.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 4,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $361.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

