Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,443. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

