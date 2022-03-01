Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,443. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.